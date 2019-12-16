Services
More Obituaries for Arnold Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Jones

Arnold Jones Obituary
Arnold Jones

Knoxville - Arnold Jones, age 94, passed away, December 15, 2019. He proudly served our country with the United States Army in WWII and was a Purple Heart recipient. He is preceded by son Wally Jones and parents Walter & Ann Jones. Survived by loving wife of 73 years, Cora Jones; daughter Fran (Ron) Houser; sons Rick (Janice) Jones & Dennis (Karen) Jones; 3 grandsons; 6 great-grandsons; 2 great-great grandsons. Special thanks to staff at Fort Sanders and Island Home Nursing for their compassionate care and caregiver, Christy Hugley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.alztennessee.org/give. Family will receive friends 6:00-7:00pm Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow, Rev. Ray Jones and Rev. Tim Day officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm Friday, December 20, 2019, at Greasy Hollow Cemetery for a 2:00pm interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019
