|
|
Arnold Ray Skiles, Jr.
Kingston, TN
Arnold Ray Skiles, Jr., age 72, of Kingston passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born July 22, 1946 in Chattanooga. Ray was a very active member of Potter's House Fellowship Church in Harriman. He was also a 2004 Potentate of the Shriner Organization in Knoxville; Roane County Shriners, West Knoxville Shriners & Scottish Rites, and Masonic Union Lodge No. 38 of Kingston. Ray was an avid outdoorsman who loved golf, fishing and camping. He retired from UPS after 27 1/2 years of service. Preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Lynn Liles; parents, Arnold Ray Skiles, Sr. & Hazel Gallahan Skiles; sisters, Linda Kay Rollins & Mary Ellen Skiles.
SURVIVORS
Loving Wife Agnes "Lou" Skiles of Kingston
Children Thomas Gregory Skiles of St. Petersburg, FL
Angela Rene Vocha & husband, Pat of Lebanon, VA
Benjamin Ray Skiles & wife, Vickie of Knoxville
Richard Dan Liles, Jr. of Chattanooga
9 Grandchildren
Sisters Bobby Ray Skiles & wife, Barbara of Chattanooga
David Skiles & wife, Tammy of Michigan
Sisters-in-law LaDonna Jackson of Netherland, TX
Romain Taylor & husband, Marvin of Chattanooga
Debra Lee Murphy & husband, Jerry of Bridgeport, AL
A host of extended family & friends
Funeral service will be held 6:00 pm, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Potter's House Fellowship Church with Pastor Kyle Beverly officiating. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Lakewood Memory Gardens East in Chattanooga. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019