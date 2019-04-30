Services
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Skiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Ray Skiles Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arnold Ray Skiles Jr. Obituary
Arnold Ray Skiles, Jr.

Kingston, TN

Arnold Ray Skiles, Jr., age 72, of Kingston passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born July 22, 1946 in Chattanooga. Ray was a very active member of Potter's House Fellowship Church in Harriman. He was also a 2004 Potentate of the Shriner Organization in Knoxville; Roane County Shriners, West Knoxville Shriners & Scottish Rites, and Masonic Union Lodge No. 38 of Kingston. Ray was an avid outdoorsman who loved golf, fishing and camping. He retired from UPS after 27 1/2 years of service. Preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Lynn Liles; parents, Arnold Ray Skiles, Sr. & Hazel Gallahan Skiles; sisters, Linda Kay Rollins & Mary Ellen Skiles.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife Agnes "Lou" Skiles of Kingston

Children Thomas Gregory Skiles of St. Petersburg, FL

Angela Rene Vocha & husband, Pat of Lebanon, VA

Benjamin Ray Skiles & wife, Vickie of Knoxville

Richard Dan Liles, Jr. of Chattanooga

9 Grandchildren

Sisters Bobby Ray Skiles & wife, Barbara of Chattanooga

David Skiles & wife, Tammy of Michigan

Sisters-in-law LaDonna Jackson of Netherland, TX

Romain Taylor & husband, Marvin of Chattanooga

Debra Lee Murphy & husband, Jerry of Bridgeport, AL

A host of extended family & friends

Funeral service will be held 6:00 pm, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Potter's House Fellowship Church with Pastor Kyle Beverly officiating. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Lakewood Memory Gardens East in Chattanooga. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now