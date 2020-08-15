1/1
Arnold Wayne Rutherford
Arnold Wayne Rutherford

Knoxville - Arnold Wayne Rutherford, Age 88, of Knoxville, TN, went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2020. Wayne was an avid wood worker, loved singing and listening to southern gospel music and meeting his friends at Hardee's regularly for breakfast.

Preceded in death by his parents Silas and Nell Rutherford, wife, Joann Kilday Rutherford; brothers, Floyd, Gordon, and Wendell Rutherford; grandson, Shane Rutherford.

He leaves behind to carry on his legacy of love his children, Jerry (Caren) Rutherford, Carl (Rosemary) Rutherford, Ronnie (Linda) Rutherford; grandchildren, Shelly, Andrew, Jennifer Rutherford, Mariah Watson, Josh West; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Shikera, Rhett Rutherford, Kamryan Payne, Kensley Ingram; special friends "The Hardee Boys" Harold, Tom, Lorne, Marvin, Chris, Bob S., Bob L., Rick, James, and Daris.

A special thanks to Ronnie and Linda for making it possible for Dad to remain in his home until his passing.

A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com.

Berry Highland South Funeral Home

9010 E. Simpson Rd.

Knoxville, TN 37920

865-573-7300




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655737300
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
I will always be grateful for Wayne when my husband was ill. He told me to take care of myself because being a caregiver was hard. . He was a very intelligent man and Charles liked him very much. He spent a holiday with us once and told me I knew how to make homemade biscuits just right. He was born in Harlan County Ky. as I was and we shared stories of growing up. I am so sorry for your loss. I am so glad God allowed Wayne to come into our lives.
Sue Strader
Friend
