Arnold Wayne Rutherford
Knoxville - Arnold Wayne Rutherford, Age 88, of Knoxville, TN, went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2020. Wayne was an avid wood worker, loved singing and listening to southern gospel music and meeting his friends at Hardee's regularly for breakfast.
Preceded in death by his parents Silas and Nell Rutherford, wife, Joann Kilday Rutherford; brothers, Floyd, Gordon, and Wendell Rutherford; grandson, Shane Rutherford.
He leaves behind to carry on his legacy of love his children, Jerry (Caren) Rutherford, Carl (Rosemary) Rutherford, Ronnie (Linda) Rutherford; grandchildren, Shelly, Andrew, Jennifer Rutherford, Mariah Watson, Josh West; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Shikera, Rhett Rutherford, Kamryan Payne, Kensley Ingram; special friends "The Hardee Boys" Harold, Tom, Lorne, Marvin, Chris, Bob S., Bob L., Rick, James, and Daris.
A special thanks to Ronnie and Linda for making it possible for Dad to remain in his home until his passing.
A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
.
