I will always be grateful for Wayne when my husband was ill. He told me to take care of myself because being a caregiver was hard. . He was a very intelligent man and Charles liked him very much. He spent a holiday with us once and told me I knew how to make homemade biscuits just right. He was born in Harlan County Ky. as I was and we shared stories of growing up. I am so sorry for your loss. I am so glad God allowed Wayne to come into our lives.

Sue Strader

Friend