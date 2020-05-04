|
|
Arpha Pat Rosen
Knoxville - Arpha Patrician ("Pat") Moore Rosen passed from this world on April 25, 2020. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ada Moore, and her beloved husband of 27 years, Leonard "Lenny" Rosen. She is survived by her two sons, Tony and Michael Dossett; granddaughter Phoebe Dossett and her mother, Nadine Gemmil; grandsons Jacob and Porter Dossett and their mother, Michele Dossett; great-granddaughter Iris Dossett; siblings Dwight and Charlene Moore; her husband's children Michael Rosen and Jayne Demsky; and grandchildren Samantha and Jason Rosen and Matthew and Jessica Demsky. Pat also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and notable friends.
Pat was a beautiful woman in both appearances and substance. A published author of poetry and an avid lover of literature, she will be remembered not just for the many stories she shared, but the ones she created with us. A native of Conasauga, TN, Pat's sense of adventure and love of life carried her and Lenny on travels from Israel to Australia. Her strong family and Appalachian ties saw her ultimately settled in Tennessee, close to the many people who loved her. Pat spent much of her time at her lakeside home in her beautiful flower gardens, which she thoughtfully and dedicatedly nurtured. She treated her loved ones much the same way as she cared for her roses. Her humor, graciousness, and welcoming kindness will be missed by all who knew her.
For the time being, memorial services are postponed until further notice. Arrangements will ultimately be held at Smith Funeral Service in Maryville, Tennessee. Memorial donations may be made to in her honor.
An eternal thank you to the kindness of the staff of Atria Senior Living and UT Hospice and all those who took dedicated and loving care of Pat in the past few years-professionals, family, and friends alike. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020