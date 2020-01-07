Services
Arthur Pete Billingsley met his Savior on Friday, December 6th in Nashville, TN at the age of 65. He was a beloved coach, teacher, mentor, artist, friend, and disciple of Christ.

Pete was born on July 10, 1954, in Knoxville, Tennessee to James and Nellie Billingsley. He graduated from Farragut High School in 1972 where he was a stand-out basketball and football player. He was even inducted into the FHS Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. He went on to attend Carson Newman University where he played basketball and graduated with a degree in Education.

Pete taught or coached football and/or basketball at Christian Academy of Knoxville, Lenoir City High School, Farragut High School, Maryville High School, North Gwinnett High School, and Rhea County High School. He cherished his time working with Fellowship of Christian Athletes as well. From the start of his career, his passion for sharing God's love with students grew and flourished. He was a generous man who would give anyone in need the shirt off his back. He was richly loved and intensely passionate about helping students and leading them to Jesus. He was an active and dedicated partner of Foothills Church where he had served as a small group leader for 9th-grade boys. He also valued his men's small group immensely.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 11th at 1:00 PM at Foothills Church. Pastor Landon Reynolds will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pete's life. In lieu of flowers, please visit www.foothillschurch.churchcenter.com/giving/to/coastal-scholarship to make a donation toward student scholarships for Coastal Summer Camp for Foothills Church students. The family would like to thank the staff of Vanderbilt Hospital for their time, effort, and dedication to loving and assisting Pete.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
