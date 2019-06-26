|
Arthur Charles Muse
Knoxville - Arthur Charles Muse - age 65 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, June 23rd, 2019. Charles was a veteran of the US Army. He was a loving husband, treasured father and adored grandfather.
Charles is preceded in death by his father, Arthur George Muse and son, Arthur Charles Muse, II. Survivors include his wife and best friend of 39 years, Deborah Swanson; daughter, Lida Belle Muse and husband, Chris Large; step-daughter, Meagan Pipes Brakebill and husband, Marshall; grandchildren, Savannah and Elyssa Large; step-grandchildren, Georgia, EllaKate and Adele Brakebill; mother, Hope Norton Muse; brother, Eddie Muse and wife, Rebecca; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog Haley.
Services to honor and remember Charles will be held 7 PM Friday, June 28th at Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1922 Marietta Church Rd, Knoxville, with Rev. Randall Mayfield officiating. Contributions in memory of Charles may be made to . The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday prior to the service at the church. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 26 to June 27, 2019