Services
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church
1922 Marietta Church Rd
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church
1922 Marietta Church Rd
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Muse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Charles Muse


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur Charles Muse Obituary
Arthur Charles Muse

Knoxville - Arthur Charles Muse - age 65 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, June 23rd, 2019. Charles was a veteran of the US Army. He was a loving husband, treasured father and adored grandfather.

Charles is preceded in death by his father, Arthur George Muse and son, Arthur Charles Muse, II. Survivors include his wife and best friend of 39 years, Deborah Swanson; daughter, Lida Belle Muse and husband, Chris Large; step-daughter, Meagan Pipes Brakebill and husband, Marshall; grandchildren, Savannah and Elyssa Large; step-grandchildren, Georgia, EllaKate and Adele Brakebill; mother, Hope Norton Muse; brother, Eddie Muse and wife, Rebecca; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog Haley.

Services to honor and remember Charles will be held 7 PM Friday, June 28th at Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1922 Marietta Church Rd, Knoxville, with Rev. Randall Mayfield officiating. Contributions in memory of Charles may be made to . The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday prior to the service at the church. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now