Arthur Douglas (Pete) Johnson
Lenoir City - Arthur Douglas (Pete) Johnson went home to be with the Lord on December 1, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home with his wife and his faithful companion, Lucy by his side. Pete was preceded in death by his infant son, Arthur Douglas, Jr. and his daughter, Joann Johnson Headrick. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Evelyn Coffey Johnson; sons, David Hughes Johnson (Leslie) and Timothy Paul Johnson; grandsons, David Cory Johnson (Lindsey) and Ian T. Johnson (Ashley); granddaughters, Gloria Johnson Henry (Rocky), Jolene Headrick Clark (James), Consuelo Headrick Brewer (Robert), Sabrina Headrick. He was the proud grandfather and great-grandfather of many many children. He loved seeing all the kids coming to his house so he could spoil them (coke and candy was plentiful). Everyone who knew him called him Pete. He was loved and well respected in his small town. Pete loved to drive around the hill and visit all the kids and their families. He loved to garden and we teased him about feeding Lenoir City. Pete Johnson loved his family and his many lifelong friends. He was a member of My Father's House Church of God in Lenoir City. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 3rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. David Thompson officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Friday morning and we will proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com