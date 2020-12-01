1/1
Arthur Douglas (Pete) Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Douglas (Pete) Johnson

Lenoir City - Arthur Douglas (Pete) Johnson went home to be with the Lord on December 1, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home with his wife and his faithful companion, Lucy by his side. Pete was preceded in death by his infant son, Arthur Douglas, Jr. and his daughter, Joann Johnson Headrick. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Evelyn Coffey Johnson; sons, David Hughes Johnson (Leslie) and Timothy Paul Johnson; grandsons, David Cory Johnson (Lindsey) and Ian T. Johnson (Ashley); granddaughters, Gloria Johnson Henry (Rocky), Jolene Headrick Clark (James), Consuelo Headrick Brewer (Robert), Sabrina Headrick. He was the proud grandfather and great-grandfather of many many children. He loved seeing all the kids coming to his house so he could spoil them (coke and candy was plentiful). Everyone who knew him called him Pete. He was loved and well respected in his small town. Pete loved to drive around the hill and visit all the kids and their families. He loved to garden and we teased him about feeding Lenoir City. Pete Johnson loved his family and his many lifelong friends. He was a member of My Father's House Church of God in Lenoir City. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 3rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. David Thompson officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Friday morning and we will proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral
10:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved