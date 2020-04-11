|
Arthur "Bud" Fields Jr.
Knoxville - Arthur "Bud" L. Fields, Jr. - age 87 of Knoxville, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.
Bud was born and raised in Knoxville. He came to know and love the Lord through God's grace and the teaching of John Stone and George Waller. Bud was a member of Berean Bible Church, Knoxville and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
He was also a home builder with his father in Knoxville, but it was his passion for sports, especially UT sports and Volleyball that made him a pillar of the Knoxville community. In 1967 Bud started the UT Men's Club Volleyball team and continued to coach for over 30 years. He was the first Lady Vols Varsity Volleyball coach. Bud nicknamed himself "Joe Volibol" when he started the Berean Church Volleyball League. He also authored three books on football, was instrumental in bringing the US Volleyball Association tournament to Knoxville twice, was awarded the USVBA "Frier" Award in 1997, the Kennedy/Johnson Heritage Award for preserving and contributing to Volleyball archives in 2000, inducted into the Knoxville Sports Hall of fame and YMCA hall of fame in 2003, and inducted into the Lady Vols Hall of Fame in 2011.
Even with all of those sports accolades, Bud's greatest joy was spending time with his wife Carole, who was the love of his life, his 3 children, 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, extended family, and countless friends. Bud loved people and never met a stranger. He had a love for music, photography, and traveling all over the world. Upon hearing of his passing, one of Bud's friends told his family, "Bud was the most authentic and interesting man I've ever known."
Bud was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Mary Fields and sister Frances Fields Elliott. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Carole (Ely) Fields, son, Art Fields (Diane) of Memphis, daughters, Cissie Fields King of Knoxville, Mary Fields Zirkle (Mark) of Clarksville, grandchildren, Scott King (Crystal), Emily King Miller (Justin), and Kenzie Fields of Memphis, great grandchildren Chloe and Riley King and Colin Miller, sister Mary Anne Fields McNutt (Allen), numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and a host of friends from all over the world. To know him was to love him. A special thank you to Kathy Marlow, Donna Graham, and the Covenant Hospice Team for providing compassionate care in his last weeks at home. Bud's family will have a private graveside service this week, with a Public Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bud's name may be given to the Berean Bible Church (2329 Prosser Road, Knoxville, TN 37914). Rose Mann is honored to serve Bud's family. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020