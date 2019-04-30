|
|
Arthur Fortner
Knoxville, TN
Arthur Fortner, age 79 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. He faithfully attended Union Baptist Church. Arthur enjoyed gardening and had a great sense of humor and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Proceeded in death by parents Jobie and Macie Worley Fortner; father-in-law Emerson Mynatt. Survived by his wife of 47 years Carol Mynatt Fortner; daughter April Fortner Randolph (Blake); grandchildren Macie Randolph and Cooper Randolph; siblings Leta Fortner, Delores Welch, Leola Powell (George), Walter Fortner (Judy); several nieces and nephews. Receiving of friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with the funeral to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Gary Vandergriff officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Union Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00 PM graveside service. Serving as pallbearers: Frank McMillan, Eddie McMillan, Jeff Welch, Mike Welch, Mike Moore, and David Smith; honorary pallbearers: Prayer Warriors Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Union Baptist Church 8244 Old Maynardville Hwy Knoxville, TN 37938. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019