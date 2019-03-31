Arthur G. Seymour, Jr



Knoxville, TN



Arthur Gloster Seymour, Jr., age 74 died at his home on March 11, 2019. The son of Evelyn and Arthur G. Seymour, Arthur grew up in Knoxville and graduated in 1966 from the University of the South, where he was Grand Master of Kappa Sigma fraternity, and in 1969 from the University of Tennessee College of Law. He and his beloved wife, Susan Thomson Seymour, began a full well-traveled life together while Arthur served two years in the U.S. Army in El Paso, Texas. Following that tour of duty, they returned to Knoxville and Arthur began practicing with Frantz, McConnell and Seymour, LLP, the law firm founded by Arthur's grandfather, Charles Milne Seymour. For nearly five decades, Arthur maintained and broad and diverse practice, having tried civil cases of almost every description in state and federal courts. Passionate yet practical, Arthur had a genuine affinity for law and was a fervent advocate for his clients, who appreciated his vast knowledge and his ability to find the most sensible solutions for their legal issues.



He was recognized as one of the 150 best lawyers in Tennessee and was a member of the Tennessee and Knoxville Bar Associations, the International Association of Defense Council, the National Association of Railroad Trial Council, and a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. He was a member of the Men's Cotillion Club; president, board member, and attorney for the East Tennessee Historical Society; board member of the Knoxville Symphony Society; board of trustees of the Knoxville/Knox County Public Library System; president and board member of commissioners of the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority; and board member of the Episcopal School of Knoxville. Additionally, he was appointed to the board of trustees of the University of the South. At St. John's Cathedral, he served as senior warden and lay reader, as well as delivering communion to parishioners who were unable to attend services.



Arthur is survived by his wife Susan; brother H.M. (Max) Meredith, M.D. and wife Mimi of Knoxville; brother Ward Seymour of Atlanta; sister Elizabeth Eschbach and husband Philip (Nik) of Winter Park, Florida; nephew Randy Meredith of Hudson, North Carolina; nephew Charles Seymour and wife Ellen of Denver, Colorado; nephew Andrew Seymour of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; nephew Arthur Eschbach of Winter Park, Florida; and niece Anna Eschbach and husband Jeremy Katalenic of Orlando, Florida.



Interment will be private in St. John's Cathedral Memorial Garden. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Cathedral at 3:00 P.M. on April 5, 2019 with the Very Reverend John C. Ross officiating. The family will receive friends in the Great Hall of the Cathedral following the memorial service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the University of the South and St. John's Cathedral.



Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019