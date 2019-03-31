|
Arthur J Borden
Knoxville, TN
Arthur J. Borden, born August 11, 1935 in Maryville, passed away on March 29, 2019, in Knoxville. He was a well known and respected Horse Trainer, starting at age 17. He loved all horses and trained them all his life. He taught many children to ride and was a good friend to all he met. He was willing to help
anyone in need. Arthur is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joanne Borden; daughter, Robin Dane Borden; sister, Binita Taylor; brother, Marvin Borden; grandchildren, Amanda and Vanessa Collins; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friend Destiny. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019