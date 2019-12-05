|
Arthur (Art) Jerome Finnerty Jr.
Arthur (Art) Jerome Finnerty Jr., passed away peacefully October 28, 2019, at the age of 83. He was born in Holyoke, MA, in 1936 to Katherine and Arthur Finnerty. He moved to Savannah, GA, in 1990 and lived there until 2018, when he moved to Jacksonville, FL, to be closer to family. Art served proudly as a carrier-based Naval Aviator aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid, Enterprise, and Kitty Hawk flying a variety of fighter and attack aircraft. After his time in the Navy, he worked for several years in the private sector before renewing his love of flying. In 1977, he joined the Air National Guard and became a helicopter pilot, where he closed his career as Chief Warrant Officer 4. He was part of a rare group of pilots skilled in both fixed wing and rotary aircraft. A longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Savannah, Art recently attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Jacksonville. Befitting his Irish heritage, he eagerly served on Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee for a number of years. Art was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine; his father, Arthur; and his beloved partner of many years, Mary Moloney. He is survived by sons, Kirk (Knoxville, TN) and Mark (Jacksonville, FL); and grandchildren, Alissa Finnerty (Knoxville, TN), Craig Finnerty (USMC), and Sarah Keck and her husband Daniel (Indianapolis, IN); and great grandchildren, Cooper Keck and Adler Keck. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 11 am at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019