Arthur O. "Jr" Lawson
Arthur O. "Jr" Lawson

Knoxville - Arthur O. "Jr." Lawson, age 95 of Knoxville, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home. Jr. served in the United States Navy during WWII and was a survivor of D-Day. After his service in the Navy, Jr. worked as a machinist at Y-12 where he retired. Upon retirement he enjoyed caring for his goats and ducks on the family farm. Jr. was a faithful member, choir director and Sunday School Superintendent at Island Home Assembly of God for many years. Jr. was preceded in death by his mother and father, Arthur Lawson, Sr. and Mary, brothers, Roland, Floyd, Clarence and Max, and sisters ,Hannah and Helen and wife, Beatrice Beeler Lawson. Jr. is survived by his wife, Margaret Webb Lawson of 64 years; children, Donna Wyrick and husband Eddie, Tim Lawson. and Karen Arnwine and husband Bill; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Smoky Mountain Hospice for the care they provided and to special caregivers, Amanda, Aspen, Carol, and Cathy. Jr.'s family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 11:00am - 1:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. The Graveside Service and Interment will follow at 1:30pm at Woodlawn Cemetery with full military honors and Ron Lawson and Jason Creech will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Tennessee.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
SEP
3
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
