Arthur Parker
Knoxville - Arthur Cullen Parker, age 82, born March 14, 1937 in Dallas, TX, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at home. Arthur was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Powell where he taught Sunday School for 5th and 6th grade, led the Junior Choir, and helped with the Senior Saints. He started a Bus Ministry with "Art's Ark" at Fountain Park Baptist Church and was also the Choir Director and Sunday School Superintendent for 3 years at West End Baptist Church.
Arthur was the operator of Norwood Exxon for 27 years, and Powell Chevron for 3 ½ years. He also operated Parker Wrecker Service for 20 years and retired at the age of 80.
Arthur loved the outdoors. In his earlier years, he loved to hunt and fish. In his later years, he loved to sit on his front porch and watch his pet deer. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, devout Christian, and a friend of all!
Preceded in death by parents, Comma P. Parker and Annie Rushing Parker; siblings, Hershel Parker, Mary and Tommy Parker, Ruth and Truman Parker, Cecil Parker, Howard and Kaye Buhl, Casey and Mary Routh, and Howard and Ruby Howe.
Survivors include wife of 61 years, Joyce V. Parker; children, Pamela Portillo, and Kim Bishop; grandchildren, Joy L. Bishop, and Aaron C. Parker; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Parker, and Auren Cullen Parker; sisters-in-law, Judy Lamb (Jim), and Patricia Burress; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm Tuesday with Pastor Clarence Sexton officiating. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 10:45 am Wednesday for the 11 am Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Crown College, Temple Baptist Church, 1700 West Beaver Creek Drive, Powell, TN 37849. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 17 to June 18, 2019