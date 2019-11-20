Services
Artie Daniels Hurt


1921 - 2019
Artie Daniels Hurt Obituary
Artie Daniels Hurt

Knoxville - Artie Daniels Hurt, age 98, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home.

She was born on March 18, 1921 in Crossnore, North Carolina, a daughter of the late John Wheeler Daniels and the late Lottie Caroline Vance Daniels.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Enoch Mack Hurt; Two Sons, Jimmy Hurt, Billy Hurt; Daughter, Doris Overcash; Grandson, Eddie Wayne Hurt, 5 Sisters and 2 Brothers.

Artie was a member of Little Elk Mountain Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, and flowers. Her favorite flowers are Dahlias, Lilies, and Roses. Her favorite music was Gospel.

Artie leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Judy (Gordon Teffeteller) McGill of Strawberry Plains, TN, Daughter, Louise (Gill Sr.) Rhodes of Sevierville, TN, Daughter, Ella Bailey of Knoxville, TN, Sister, Dollie Daniels of Newland, NC, Brother, Earl (Viola) Daniels of Newland, NC, Son-In-Law, Carl Overcash Sr. of Concord, NC, Bestfriend, Zeta Wishon of Johnson City, TN, 11 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, 12 Great-Great Grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and many loving friends.

Funeral Services for Artie Daniels Hurt will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Trivette officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 pm up until the service hour at 8:00 pm on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday November 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Daniels Cemetery.

The Hurt family would like to offer a Special Thank You to: Jamesena Bennett, Carol Baker, Rescare and UT Hospice for the loving care they provided to Mom. Also the family would like to thank everybody for all the beautiful cards that were send to Mom.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Little Elk Mountain Freewill Baptist Church.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hurt family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Artie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland, NC.

(828) 733-2121
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
