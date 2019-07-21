Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Artie Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Artie Gregory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Artie Gregory Obituary
Artie Gregory

Powell - Gregory, Artie Pearl - age 84, of Powell passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church. Pearl attended Green Hill School and Halls High School. She loved painting, sewing and ballroom dancing with her husband, Bill.

Preceded in death by her parents, Gaines and Nannie Bright, and husband William "Bill"

Gregory. Survived by her son, Jeffery Gregory and his wife, Donna. Grandchildren, Joshua and wife Stacei; Justin and wife Brittany. Great grandchildren, Jordan Gregory, Joshua Jr., Gracie Gregory and Emma Gregory. Several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 5-7pm at Mynatt Funeral Home in Halls with the service at 7 in the chapel. Dr. Jim Robertson and Rev. Mark McCoig officiating.

Family will meet on Wednesday, July 24 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway at 9:15 am for interment at 9:30 am.

Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now