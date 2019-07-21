|
|
Artie Gregory
Powell - Gregory, Artie Pearl - age 84, of Powell passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church. Pearl attended Green Hill School and Halls High School. She loved painting, sewing and ballroom dancing with her husband, Bill.
Preceded in death by her parents, Gaines and Nannie Bright, and husband William "Bill"
Gregory. Survived by her son, Jeffery Gregory and his wife, Donna. Grandchildren, Joshua and wife Stacei; Justin and wife Brittany. Great grandchildren, Jordan Gregory, Joshua Jr., Gracie Gregory and Emma Gregory. Several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 5-7pm at Mynatt Funeral Home in Halls with the service at 7 in the chapel. Dr. Jim Robertson and Rev. Mark McCoig officiating.
Family will meet on Wednesday, July 24 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway at 9:15 am for interment at 9:30 am.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 21 to July 22, 2019