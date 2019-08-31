|
Arvilla Butler
Forest City, NC - Arvilla Butler, age 85, of Forest City, NC passed away on August 29th 2019 at Hospice. Arvilla was the daughter of the late Fred and Josephine Webber Bumgardner, and the wife of the late Harold Vernon Butler. Left to cherish her memory are her children Lola Carrol; Norman Stevens; David Stevens (Reba); Lena Stevens McKinney (Tony), and Tracy Stevens Forrest; grandchildren Amanda Stevens, Adam Stevens, Lisa Carroll, Phillip McKinney, and Alexis Forrest; 6 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brothers James Bumgardner (Karen), Harry Bumgardner (Elizabeth), numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Arvilla was preceded in death by a granddaughter Melissa Stevens Ramsey. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Carolina Foothills PO Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31st 2019 from 5-7:00PM at Crowe's Mortuary and Crematory. Services will be held on Sunday, September 1st 2019 at 2:00PM at Crowe's Chapel, with the Reverend Jeff Pate officiating. Burial will follow at Adaville Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019