|
|
Ashley Diane Foust Carpenter
Knoxville - Ashley Diane Foust Carpenter, age 38 of Knoxville, took her first heavenly breath April 7, 2020. She was a member of Park West Church and a graduate of Powell High School and a Realtor in Knoxville for over 18 years. Ashley bravely battled the disease Scleroderma, which resulted in a double lung transplant in 2015. Ashley lived every day with a grateful heart and vibrant spirit. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her home was in beautiful East Tennessee but her passion was for the warm sun and sandy beaches. She was a devoted loving mother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her daughter Saylor Grace, the love of her life. Ashley knew Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior and shared her faith with others throughout her life. She is preceded in death by grandmother Barbara Rhodes. Survived by daughter Saylor Grace Carpenter (10); father Mark Foust and wife Lynn; mother Patricia Loague and husband Kenneth; siblings Brandon Foust; Amber Lamance, Shonna Howell, and Brooke Grissom; grandparents Elmer and Patsy Imogene Foust; fiancé Randy Bridger; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Friends and family may come by at their convenience between 12:00pm and 7:00pm Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Scleroderma Foundation. www.scleroderma.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020