Services
Stubblefield Funeral Home
5421 E Andrew Johnson Highway
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Ashley Lindley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Ashley Elizabeth Campbell Lindley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Ashley Elizabeth Campbell Lindley Obituary
Dr. Ashley Elizabeth Campbell Lindley

Hoover - Dr. Ashley Elizabeth Campbell Lindley, 33, passed away August 10, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama at the end of a long battle against pancreatic cancer. Funeral services will be held August 17th at the First Presbyterian Church of Morristown, TN followed by a graveside service at Hamblen Memory Gardens at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 6-8pm, Friday August 16th at Stubblefield Funeral Home, 5421 East Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ashley's memory can be made to the . Please visit ashleylindley.com for more information. Arrangements by Stubblefield Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ashley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now