Ashley Gilmore
Ashley Gilmore

Seymour - Ashley D. Hicks Gilmore, age 32, of Seymour, received her Heavenly Wings early Sunday morning on July 12, 2020. While being held and sung to ("Glory Land") by her mom and dad. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Grace Hicks (Mimi), Avril Hicks (Paps).

Survived by: Parents: Beverly and Jackie Metcalf, Larry Hicks, Daughter: Hannah Grace Gibson Son: Mason Green. Brothers: Cody (Carissa) Hicks and Gabriel Hicks. Sisters: Kyla, Taylor and Samantha Hicks. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & friends too numerous to count. A very special thanks to the CUICU nurses at UT hospital. They Treated her like royalty. In lieu of flowers make a memorial donation in Ashley's name to your church or favorite charitable organization.

Funeral Service 7 PM Friday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Greg Wolf officiating, live streaming on Atchley Funeral Home YouTube Channel will begin at 6:45 PM. Graveside service and interment 11 AM Saturday at Chilhowee Cemetery. The family will receive friend 2-6 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
