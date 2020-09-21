1/1
Ashley Michelle Everett Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ashley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ashley Michelle Everett Walker

Knoxville - Ashley Michelle Everett Walker- age 39 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by Husband, Scotty Ray Walker, Grandfather, Lionel Jack Cummings.

Ashley is survived by Children: Nathan, Jacob, Austin, Alexis, Rosie/KK, and Benjamin; Father's, David James Everett/Raymond Russell Watson, and Mother's, Donna Gail Watson/Teresa Carol Everett, Grandmothers: Dorothy Louise Cummings, Barbara Jean Simpson, Brenda Cummings, Sisters, Andrea Everett, Shannon Overton, Ashley Overton-Tomlinson, Brothers, Brandon Everett, Roger Overton, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 11-12 with the Celebration of Life to follow at 12 noon at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. The final resting place will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery immediately following the service. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved