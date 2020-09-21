Ashley Michelle Everett WalkerKnoxville - Ashley Michelle Everett Walker- age 39 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by Husband, Scotty Ray Walker, Grandfather, Lionel Jack Cummings.Ashley is survived by Children: Nathan, Jacob, Austin, Alexis, Rosie/KK, and Benjamin; Father's, David James Everett/Raymond Russell Watson, and Mother's, Donna Gail Watson/Teresa Carol Everett, Grandmothers: Dorothy Louise Cummings, Barbara Jean Simpson, Brenda Cummings, Sisters, Andrea Everett, Shannon Overton, Ashley Overton-Tomlinson, Brothers, Brandon Everett, Roger Overton, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 11-12 with the Celebration of Life to follow at 12 noon at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. The final resting place will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery immediately following the service. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.