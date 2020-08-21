1/1
Ashley Nichole Huey
Ashley Nichole Huey

Knoxville - Ashley Nichole Huey, age 36, of Knoxville passed away on August 8, 2020 after a brief but arduous battle with cancer. Ashley is survived by her husband of 17 years, Benjamin Huey, their 14 year old daughter Lauren, 2 year old son Nicholas, her mother Carolyn (Huffaker)

Gregory, cousin and honorary sister Michelle (Henderson) Byrd, honorary brother Robert Freeman, mother-in-law Darlene Huey, father-in-law Ed Huey, and a host of aunts, cousins, and friends too numerous to mention. She is preceded in death by her father, Jesse Gregory; and grandparents, Swance Huffaker, Mary (Jones) Huffaker, Wayne Gregory, and Saeko (Nishiyama) Gregory.

Ashley was born in Knoxville and was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, a graduate of South-Doyle High School, and a former student of Pellissippi State and St. Mary of the Woods Colleges. She was a creative and quick-witted woman of many talents, a romance novelist of 8 published works, a YWCA Tribute to Women Honoree, a homeschool teacher, and a homemaker.

Ashley was a devoted wife and mother, and had a kind, generous, and bubbly spirit that touched everyone who knew her. She will be remembered for her adoration of her family, and her love of literature, travel, cooking, baking, and all things Disney. There are no words to convey the magnitude of her loss.

Her ashes will be interred in the memorial garden at St. James Episcopal Church in a private ceremony, due to the pandemic. A public memorial service and celebration of Ashley's life will be held at a later date.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
