Ashley Nicole Cooper
Halls Crossroads - Ashley Nicole Cooper age 32 of Halls Crossroads passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Member of Salem Baptist Church. Preceded in death by uncle Dee Cooper, Grandparents, David and Icel Cooper. Survivors; Daughter, Ashlyn Wilkerson; Father, Richard Cooper; Mother, Lisa Gryder; grandparents; Kaye Cooper, Ronnie (Jackie) Cooper; Uncle, Byron Cooper; Cousin, Donna Fielden, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a 7:00 p.m. funeral service to follow, Rev. John Holland officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com