Ashley Nicole Cooper
Ashley Nicole Cooper

Halls Crossroads - Ashley Nicole Cooper age 32 of Halls Crossroads passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Member of Salem Baptist Church. Preceded in death by uncle Dee Cooper, Grandparents, David and Icel Cooper. Survivors; Daughter, Ashlyn Wilkerson; Father, Richard Cooper; Mother, Lisa Gryder; grandparents; Kaye Cooper, Ronnie (Jackie) Cooper; Uncle, Byron Cooper; Cousin, Donna Fielden, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a 7:00 p.m. funeral service to follow, Rev. John Holland officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
