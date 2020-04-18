Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Big Toqua Cemetery
Vonore, TN
View Map
Ashley Noel Kennedy Obituary
Ashley Noel Kennedy

Knoxville - KENNEDY, ASHLEY NOEL 42, of Knoxville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was employed by DPRA in Knoxville and was the owner of RPG. He was preceded in death by his mother, Angie Kennedy; grandparents, Marcus and Lib Kennedy, Tom Bailey. He is survived by father, Rick Kennedy; Brother Jeremiah Kennedy, of Vonore; Grandmother, Joyce Bailey, of Atlanta, GA; Fiancee, D.J. Miller, of Knoxville; Uncles and aunts, David and Kay Kennedy, of Vonore, Jon and Sonya Kennedy, Robin Bailey, Tracey Bailey Mayer and her son, Cameron, all of Atlanta, GA. A drive-in graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Big Toqua Cemetery, Vonore. Rev. Robert D. Moore will officiate. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, friends will be asked to remain in their cars. The public viewing will be 12-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. A maximum of 10 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. If you are not able to attend, please visit the website at www.biereleyhale.com to sign the guestbook or leave condolences for the family. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
