Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fountain City United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Fountain City United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ashley Oakes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ashley Oakes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ashley Oakes Obituary
Ashley Oakes

Knoxville - Ashley Elizabeth (Creekmore) Oakes - age 45, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home.

She was a member of Fountain City United Methodist Church and preceded in death by her sister, Stacey Paulsen; and mother-in-law, Priscilla Oakes.

She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Oakes; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Oakes; son, William Hutson Oakes; parents, Dick and Helen Creekmore of Jellico, Tennessee; father-in-law, Stewart Oakes of Corryton; brother and sister-in-law, Dick Howard Creekmore and Kelly Creekmore of Nashville; brother-in-law, Derek Paulsen of Lexington, Kentucky; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenny and Dena Oakes of Corryton; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Shane Estes; nieces and nephews, Brue and Griffith Paulsen, Ves and Cole Creekmore, Josh and Kennedy Oakes, Asa and Josie Estes.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Fountain City United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway is serving the family of Mrs. Oakes.

Mrs. Oakes's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ashley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -