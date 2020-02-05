|
Ashley Oakes
Knoxville - Ashley Elizabeth (Creekmore) Oakes - age 45, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home.
She was a member of Fountain City United Methodist Church and preceded in death by her sister, Stacey Paulsen; and mother-in-law, Priscilla Oakes.
She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Oakes; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Oakes; son, William Hutson Oakes; parents, Dick and Helen Creekmore of Jellico, Tennessee; father-in-law, Stewart Oakes of Corryton; brother and sister-in-law, Dick Howard Creekmore and Kelly Creekmore of Nashville; brother-in-law, Derek Paulsen of Lexington, Kentucky; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenny and Dena Oakes of Corryton; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Shane Estes; nieces and nephews, Brue and Griffith Paulsen, Ves and Cole Creekmore, Josh and Kennedy Oakes, Asa and Josie Estes.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Fountain City United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.
Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway is serving the family of Mrs. Oakes.
Mrs. Oakes's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020