Ashlyn Spencer Whisnant Obituary
Knoxville - Ashlyn Spencer Whisnant, 87, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Ashlyn was an active member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and the Emmaus Class. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen Spencer of Charlotte NC. and was preceded in death by her husband Marshall Whisnant. She is survived by her children and sons in-law David Whisnant, Suzanne Whisnant & Tommy Daugherty and Meredith & John Shaulis; Grandchildren Eliza Everett, Cyrus Daugherty, Laurie Lee Ivy, & David Daugherty; great-grandson Griffin Ivy.

Ashlyn grew up in Charlotte and moved to Oak Ridge in 1967 with her husband and children where she was involved with many church (First United Methodist of Oak Ridge) and community activities over the years. She and her husband, Marshall, enjoyed traveling but there was nothing better than an evening spent relaxing on her back porch in the summer. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and will remain in their hearts forever.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, 9132 Kingston Pike, at 1:00 pm on Friday January 17 with a visitation following the service. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to A Hand Up For Women, P.O.Box 3216, Knoxville 37927, or Cedar Springs Presbyterian mission fund. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 16, 2020
