Asie "A.V." Rogers
Corryton, TN
Asie "A.V." Rogers, age 90, passed away February 5, 2019. Asie was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. He worked as a mechanic and truckdriver and was member of Teamsters #519. He was an avid gardener and farmer, enjoyed raising cattle, and loved to bowl in his work league.
He is preceded in death by wife, Tilda Tapp Rogers; parents, Bessie Tindell and Frank Rogers; brothers, Kyle, Gene, R.T. and Dennis; and sister Evelyn.
Asie is survived by children, Linda (Teddy) Lister, Steven Rogers and Terry (Rebecca) Rogers; grandchildren, Kristy, Matthew, Joy, Heather, T.J., and Christin; 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
The Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm, Saturday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow at 8:00pm. Family and friends will meet 1:15pm, Sunday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for interment at 2:00pm. Condolences maybe expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019