Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:15 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Asie Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Asie "A.V." Rogers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Asie "A.V." Rogers Obituary
Asie "A.V." Rogers

Corryton, TN

Asie "A.V." Rogers, age 90, passed away February 5, 2019. Asie was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. He worked as a mechanic and truckdriver and was member of Teamsters #519. He was an avid gardener and farmer, enjoyed raising cattle, and loved to bowl in his work league.

He is preceded in death by wife, Tilda Tapp Rogers; parents, Bessie Tindell and Frank Rogers; brothers, Kyle, Gene, R.T. and Dennis; and sister Evelyn.

Asie is survived by children, Linda (Teddy) Lister, Steven Rogers and Terry (Rebecca) Rogers; grandchildren, Kristy, Matthew, Joy, Heather, T.J., and Christin; 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

The Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm, Saturday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow at 8:00pm. Family and friends will meet 1:15pm, Sunday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for interment at 2:00pm. Condolences maybe expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.