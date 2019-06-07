|
Astrid S. Hamdi passed away on June 4, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. She was born to Esther Sardoz and Jesus Galindo on January 21, 1936 in Sonora, Mexico.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Youssef M. Hamdi. They were married more than 50 years. She is survived by her children, Joseph (Christy) Hamdi and Salma Hamdi; grandchildren, Tony C. Hamdi, who is serving in the USAF and stationed in Italy; Dalia C. Hamdi; Nabil C. (Katie-Britt Greenway) Hamdi; sisters, Magaly Sardoz; Maria Anonieta Sardoz; Sonia de Castillo; step-grandchildren, Luke Janney and Taylor Janney and many nieces and nephews.
Astrid was a career diplomate for 34 years and also worked for the Whirlpool Corporation in Knoxville, Tennessee. She retired in 2005. She was an avid artist. She was active in the Arts and Cultural Alliance, Knoxville Museum of Art and Hola Hora Latina Gallery. She donated her art work to benefit hurricane relief efforts, Habitat for Humanity and The Knoxville Garden Club. Her art work was exhibited at the Emporium Center/Arts & Cultural Alliance, Knoxville Museum of Art and at the Mayors Office. Astrid was an avid walker and friendly to all. She attended The Catholic Church.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244, www.cremationbygrandview.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 7, 2019