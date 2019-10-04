|
|
Athaleen Strong
Knoxville - Athaleen Strong was granted her angel wings on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital, Nashville, Tennessee. Athaleen "Big Sis" was the ninth child born to the late Jerrous and Essie Dubose Strong.
Preceded in death by brothers, William, James D. and Murphy; sisters, Irene, Julia Gordon, Mary, Essie Foster, Flenora and twin sister, Kathaleen "Lil Sis."
Athaleen was a graduate of the Austin High School Class of 1953. She was employed by the YMCA Corporation for more than 25 years. She began working at the Cansler Branch YMCA on Wilson Avenue known as the Black YMCA. A new YMCA was erected on the same block and the name changed to the East Side YMCA. Subsequently, the East Side YMCA merged with the Metro YMCA. Athaleen served as the Secretary and Office Manager until her retirement.
Left to cherish her memory: devoted daughter; J. Debra Paschall (Julius, Jr.), granddaughter, Tamia; grandson, Julius, III.; great grandson, Izaius, great granddaughter, Pweylo; sisters-in-law, Pearlie and Eugenia; nieces, Patricia Littlejohn, Myra Howard (George, Sr.), Mamosa Foster, Melody Foster, Dora Campbell, Michelle; nephews, Stanley (Janelle), William, Jr. (Janice), Murphy, Jr.; a host of other family and friends to include faithful friend, Shirley Rowans.
Saturday, October 5, 2019, the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Homegoing Celebration to follow at Payne Avenue Baptist Church, 2714 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue. Reverend Richard S. Brown, Pastor and Reverend Kamau Kenyatta, Eulogist. Interment will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 11;00 a.m. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the celebration. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019