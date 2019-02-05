|
|
Athlyne Stallings Hancock
Knoxville, TN
Athlyne Stallings Hancock, 103, who will be greatly missed by those of us who called her Mother, Mamaw, Aunt or Friend, passed into the hands of the Lord, Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Mom spent her life adoring her family, in service to others, and being a friend to all.
She was raised in Red Holler, a lifelong resident of the Rocky Hill community, and beloved member of Zion United Methodist Church which she loved with all her heart, and where she spent some of her happiest times. She retired from Robert Shaw Fulton with over 25 years of service. The family would like to thank Mom's dedicated caregivers this past year, Celesta Rhoden and grand-daughter, Brandi, who loved her well, and also Dr. Marie Morrison and the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice.
Preceded in death by husband, Robert Hancock, her beloved son-in-law, Ron Attkisson, her precious mother and father Mary Callie and David Stallings; brothers and sisters, Jake Stallings, Biggin Stallings, David Stallings, Love Everett, Lucille McBryant, Ada Pearl Stallings; sister-in-laws, Beulah Hatcher, and Mable Koughn.
Survived by her children, Mary Attkission and Randy Hancock (Amy); her precious grandchildren, Brandi Hancock, Adam Kohntopp (Lindsay), Emily Corely (Scott), Sarah Roberts (Stephen); and the lights of her life, her great grandchildren, James Kohntopp and Colton and Annalise Roberts. Mom is also survived by her very special nieces and nephews, Houston and Bea Stallings, Pam Cable, Darlene and Jim Lara, David and Susan Joiner, Mavis Joiner, Marie Morrison and Hal Shields, Wayne and Elizabeth Coker, Mary Lou Stallings, Shirley and Jimmy Huskey, Robbie Brown, Becky Crossland, Edna and Richard Sisk, and Mable Vassey, and many special great nieces and nephews.
Mom is also survived by Juanita and Paul Larsen and Jeff and Linda Miland, who were like her own children, special friends Betty Ely and Francis Loughran and her dear friends from Zion United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of a Life Well Lived will be Wednesday, February 6 with a receiving of friends from 5-7 pm, with service to follow at 7 pm at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel, with Dr. Charles Wender and Rev. Nathan Williams officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 am at Rocky Hill Cemetery for a graveside service on Thursday, February 7. Everyone is invited to a luncheon at Zion United Methodist Church immediately following the graveside service. Memorials in her honor may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1807 Duncan Road, Knoxville Tn. 37919. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019