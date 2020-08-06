1/1
Aubie Tindell Nelson
Aubie Tindell Nelson

Knoxville - Aubie Tindell Nelson,- age 91, of Knoxville passed away August 4, 2020. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents Walter and Lurena Tindell and husband William Lee Nelson, Jr. Survivors include: sons and daughters-in-law Dean and Elizabeth Nelson, Tony and Jackie Nelson, Joel and Tammy Nelson; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Wayne Bolinger; grandchildren: Meredith, Christopher, Laura, Carolyn, Leigh, Ty, Kaley, Sarah, and Will, twelve great-grandchildren and special friend Glenda McCloud. Friends may call at their convenience Friday, August 7, 2020, from 9:00am to 5:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 9:45am Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens for a 10:00am interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
AUG
8
Interment
09:45 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
