Knoxville - Aubrey L. Samples - age 78 of Knoxville passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by parents, Aubrey Lonnie and Thelma Hill Samples; and sister, Darlene Samples Wilson. Survived by spouse of 37 years, Betty J. Cook Samples; sister, Gail Cody; children, Terri (Rick) Maples, Patti (Randy) Wiles; step-children, Stacy Solomon, special friend, Crystal Britt, Marty (Michele) Solomon; grandchildren, Kaylee (Chance) Lowery, Sarah (Haseeb) Qureshi, loving grandson, Elijah Solomon; great granddaughter, Kimber Lowery; and several nieces and one nephew. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 PM Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Danny Neal officiating. Following the service there will be an interment at Resthaven Cemetery in Newport, TN. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
