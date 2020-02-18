|
|
Aubrey Walker "A.W." Dye
Knoxville - Aubrey Walker "A.W." Dye, passed away February 17, 2020 after a short illness at his home. He was born March 13, 1921 in Holston, Virginia. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers International Association, Local Union #5 since 1950. He was a member of Powell Church of God (Redemption Life Church). He was a primary builder of the church in the 1970s. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Mildred Tate Dye, grand-daughter, Latona Dye and son-in-law, Bishop Jerry Cox, parents, one brother, two sisters. He will be missed by son, Bishop Larry and (Carolynn) Dye, daughters Marilyn and (Lawrence) Spencer, Beverly Cox, Barbara Goodrich, Connie Tarver and baby girl and devoted caregiver, Karen Dye. Seven grandchildren, Kendra Dye, Traci and (Jerry) Dodd, Lerae and (Marcus) Brooks, Tammi Cox Vega, Stephanie Goodrich, Michael and (Jihan) Cox, Amanda and (Robby) Gonzalez. He is also survived by nineteen great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren, sister Dorothy Kirkpatrick. He will be missed most by, his best friend and companion, Bootsie. He was known as 'Papaw' to countless others. He loved to work with his hands and was an avid gardener. He was devoted to his family and the greatest Tennessee Football fan of all time. The family will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-7:30 at Redemption Life Church (formally Powell Church of God) 8109 Sharp Rd. Powell, TN 37849 Funeral services to follow at 7:30 with Bishop Larry Dye, Michael Cox and Joshua Morgan officiating. Family and friends will leave Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel at 12:15 pm Saturday, February 22, 2020 and proceed in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020