Audie D. Williams
Knoxville, TN
Audie D. Williams (CMSgt. Retired United States Air Force), age 88, passed away on March 1, 2019. He was a member of Glen Oaks Baptist Church. He retired after 24 years of honorable service in the United States Air Force. Preceded in death by parents David and Elizabeth Williams; brothers Sid, J.C., Bob, Bill, and Hack; sister Imogene. Survived by sons Ronald, Michael (Susan Williams), Nathan (Marilyn Williams), and Gregory Williams; grandchildren Amy, Brandon, Allison, David, and Ashley; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers Bruce Williams and Bobby Williams; sister Janie Harper; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6-8PM Thursday March 7, 2019 Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Friends and family will meet 11:15AM Friday March 8, 2019 East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Hwy.) for 11:30AM graveside service, Rev. Charlie Reynolds officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019