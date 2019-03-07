Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Gov. John Sevier Hwy.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audie Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audie D. Williams


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audie D. Williams Obituary
Audie D. Williams

Knoxville, TN

Audie D. Williams (CMSgt. Retired United States Air Force), age 88, passed away on March 1, 2019. He was a member of Glen Oaks Baptist Church. He retired after 24 years of honorable service in the United States Air Force. Preceded in death by parents David and Elizabeth Williams; brothers Sid, J.C., Bob, Bill, and Hack; sister Imogene. Survived by sons Ronald, Michael (Susan Williams), Nathan (Marilyn Williams), and Gregory Williams; grandchildren Amy, Brandon, Allison, David, and Ashley; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers Bruce Williams and Bobby Williams; sister Janie Harper; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6-8PM Thursday March 7, 2019 Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Friends and family will meet 11:15AM Friday March 8, 2019 East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Hwy.) for 11:30AM graveside service, Rev. Charlie Reynolds officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now