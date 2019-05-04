Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Interment
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Grainger Memorial Gardens
Audie Steven Lester Obituary
Audie Steven Lester

Blaine, TN

Audie Lester, age 65, of Blaine passed away suddenly on April 23, 2019. He was a proud father and grandfather, avid cornhole player, extraordinary storyteller and a pioneer in the sign industry for over 45 years. Audie was preceded in death by his

parents, Bradley and Lena Lester, and grandson, Connor Millsaps. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Lester, daughters, Christie Millsaps (Kelley) and Karen Rose and granddaughters Katelyn and Kelsey Millsaps and Marley and Makenzie Rose. Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 12 PM to 3 PM with a memorial service to follow at 3 PM. Following the memorial service family and friends will go in

procession to Grainger Memorial Gardens for a 5 PM

internment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2019
Remember
