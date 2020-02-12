Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:45 PM - 1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Entombment
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
1926 - 2020
Audrey Harrell Obituary
Audrey Harrell

Corryton, TN - Audrey Harrell - age 93, of Corryton, passed away at home on Wednesday February 11, 2020.

She was a member of Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church, a Devotional Leader for 24 years, and a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Julita Campbell; husband, E. J. "Pete" Harrell; and sister, Marie Idol.

As we carry our sadness remembering her as the great mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother she was to the family. She was survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Joyce Harrell of Corryton; 6 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Reverend Bill Huestess and Reverend Steve Doyle officiating.

The family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Cemetery for entombment at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church, 7815 Corryton Road, Corryton, TN

37721.

Mrs. Harrell's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
