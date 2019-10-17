|
|
Audrey "Kathleen" Jones
Knoxville - Audrey "Kathleen" Jones, age 90 was born March 15, 1929 and met her Savior face-to-face on October 16, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Stella Carringer Henry and Luther Henry; her brother, Rev. Raymond "Lloyd" Henry; her sisters, Betty "Aileen" Pierce and Iva Ruth Henry; and her beloved husband of sixty-eight years, Rev. Herbert Jones. She is survived by her children: Anita Crosson and Donald Jones; Grandchildren: Terra (Chris) Goosie, Tomica Geddie, and Justin Crosson; Great-grandchildren: Grace, Gavin, and Blake Goosie; Brother-in-law: Billy "Ray" Pierce; Nieces and nephews: Brian (Connie) Pierce, Darryl (Glenda) Henry, and Janice (Larry) Jones.
On February 15, 1949, Kathleen made the most important decision of her life, to follow Christ. After marrying Herb on October 14, 1950, Kathleen spent the next five decades serving the Lord alongside her husband as he pastored several churches. Together they ministered in six churches across three states. Serving quietly and behind the scenes, she preferred that most people not notice, but her commitment was whole-hearted.
Although she was dedicated to taking care of others, Kathleen's heart was deeply devoted to her family. To everyone else, she was Kathleen, but those who knew her and loved her most deeply called her Kat, Mama, and Memaw. She loved them with a fierce, self-sacrificial love that was unmatched. Her laughter, feistiness, spunk, and cornbread will forever be etched on the hearts and minds of those she loved.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations in her memory be made to Tennessee Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 2206 Brentwood, TN 37024 or Union Baptist Church, 8244 Old Maynardville Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37938.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19th from 12:00-2:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Gary Vandergriff and Dr. Damon Patterson. Family and friends will then proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019