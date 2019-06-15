|
|
Audy Keck
Sharps Chapel - Audy B. Keck-age 72 of Sharps Chapel went home to be with the Lord after a long battle with cancer Thursday evening, June 13, 2019 at his home. Audy had a testimony of faith in the Lord, Jesus and was of the Baptist belief. He was a member of the Union County Rescue Squad. Preceded in death by parents, Warmer and Linda Keck; brothers, W. T., Joe, Jimmy and Harley keck; sister-in-law, Nancy Keck; brothers-in-law, J. B. Stansberry and Jim Hayes.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Keck; daughters, April (Dewayne) Massengill and Beth (Greg) Raley; grandchildren, Bryce (Ashely) Raley, Baylen (Derrick) Savage, Taylor (Matt) Massengill and Austin (Quirsten) Massengill. Two very special great-grandchildren that he dearly loved, Dawson Drew and Charlie Grace Savage. Special nephew, Rick (Lisa) Carter and their son, Cody Carter. Sisters, Betty (Bill) Tolliver, Shirley Hayes, Lucille Stansberry, Lucretia (Hollis) Summers; brothers, Roger (Nancy) Keck, Earl (Bonnie) Keck; sisters-in-law, Joyce Keck and Jewel (James) Nicley. Several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Sunday, June 16, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp, Rev. Rick Carter officiating with music by Diane Lay. Interment 11 A.M. Monday, June 17, 2019, Edwards Cemetery, New Tazewell. Family and friends will meet by 10 A.M. Monday at the funeral home to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Joe Keck, Travis Tolliver, Jimmy Hayes, Paris Keck, Jim Carmon and Rusty Williams. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 15, 2019