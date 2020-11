August Peter Koster IIISevierville - August Peter Koster III, age 81 of Sevierville, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, August Peter Koster Jr. and Edna Sullivan Koster.Pete is survived by his wife, Beulah Yvonne Koster; sons, August Peter Koster IV and wife Kathy, and Patrick Miles Koster and Wife Tracy; grandchildren, Ashlee Ehrensberger and husband Graig, Allison Nance and husband Ryan, Haley Spentzos and Husband Jimmy, Alyssa Koster, and Hannah Koster; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Eleonore Krebs and husband George, of Tempe, AZ, Cathy Walker and husband Scott, of Fredricksburg, VA, and Ebbie Linaburg and husband John, of Woodstock, VA.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Seymour Community Christian School, 994 S. Old Sevierville Pike, Seymour, TN 37865 or to Huskey Grove Cemetery, c/o Walt and Fay McFalls, 554 Huskey Grove Rd, Sevierville, TN 37876.Family and friends will meet 2 PM Thursday in Huskey Grove Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Pastor Patrick Koster officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com