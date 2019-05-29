Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 376-6531
Resources
More Obituaries for Austin French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austin James Bradley French

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Austin James Bradley French Obituary
Austin James Bradley French

Harriman, TN

Austin James Bradley French, also known as "Frenchy" age 18 of Harriman formerly of Knoxville passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School. He was saved and baptized on April 19, 2019 at Faith Promise Church. Austin was a kind and loving person who loved the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. Austin is preceded in death by grandparents; Thomas and Judy French. He is survived by parents; Lyndse and Gregory Fisher, brothers Kameron and Landon French, Uncle B.B. Bain, Aunt Glo Camp, Aunt Karla and Uncle Robert Givin, cousins Savanna and Makayla Givin, great uncle Steve French and great aunt Christy French, along with a host of other family members and many special friends. Funeral 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel. Burial 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Bookwalter Cemetery in Knoxville. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. In lieu of flowers the family request Memorial Donations be made to Kyker Funeral Home. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now