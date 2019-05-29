|
Austin James Bradley French
Harriman, TN
Austin James Bradley French, also known as "Frenchy" age 18 of Harriman formerly of Knoxville passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School. He was saved and baptized on April 19, 2019 at Faith Promise Church. Austin was a kind and loving person who loved the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. Austin is preceded in death by grandparents; Thomas and Judy French. He is survived by parents; Lyndse and Gregory Fisher, brothers Kameron and Landon French, Uncle B.B. Bain, Aunt Glo Camp, Aunt Karla and Uncle Robert Givin, cousins Savanna and Makayla Givin, great uncle Steve French and great aunt Christy French, along with a host of other family members and many special friends. Funeral 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel. Burial 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Bookwalter Cemetery in Knoxville. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. In lieu of flowers the family request Memorial Donations be made to Kyker Funeral Home. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019