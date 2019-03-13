|
|
Autumn Brandi Strader
Knoxville, TN
Autumn Brandi Strader, age 45, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. She had a strong Christian faith. She was a devoted wife, mother, and mamaw, who took pride in her family. Preceded in death by dad Bill Cantrell, uncle Ronnie Gregg, grandmommy Gregg, mother-in-law Karen Scarbrough. Survived by husband Johnny Strader, daughter Chelsea Strader Ellis (Kyle), sons Kirkland Strader (Haley) and Cameron Strader, grandchildren Brody, Chandler, Kinzleigh, Maverick, and Kingston, parents Simone Cantrell and Wayne Mays, father-in-law John Strader (Kathryn), devoted brother Wayne Selvy (Michelle), sister Libby, Hollie, and Linda, brothers-in-law Charlie and David, sister-in-law Tiffany, bestie Missy Sands Lyon, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at U.T. Medical Center for their amazing care. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm, Rev. Robbie Corum officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Friday, March 15, 2019, at Fort Sumter Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019