Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
More Obituaries for Autumn Strader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Autumn Brandi Strader

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Autumn Brandi Strader Obituary
Autumn Brandi Strader

Knoxville, TN

Autumn Brandi Strader, age 45, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. She had a strong Christian faith. She was a devoted wife, mother, and mamaw, who took pride in her family. Preceded in death by dad Bill Cantrell, uncle Ronnie Gregg, grandmommy Gregg, mother-in-law Karen Scarbrough. Survived by husband Johnny Strader, daughter Chelsea Strader Ellis (Kyle), sons Kirkland Strader (Haley) and Cameron Strader, grandchildren Brody, Chandler, Kinzleigh, Maverick, and Kingston, parents Simone Cantrell and Wayne Mays, father-in-law John Strader (Kathryn), devoted brother Wayne Selvy (Michelle), sister Libby, Hollie, and Linda, brothers-in-law Charlie and David, sister-in-law Tiffany, bestie Missy Sands Lyon, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at U.T. Medical Center for their amazing care. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm, Rev. Robbie Corum officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Friday, March 15, 2019, at Fort Sumter Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now