Avery D. Townsend
Kingston - Avery Dwain Townsend - born March 7, 1958, passed away Sat. Nov 16, 2019, at age 61. He was a master woodworker and had a degree in engineering from FIU and a degree in construction management from BCC. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh L. Townsend. He is survived by his mother, Bettye Jo Branson Townsend and his sister, Coleda Townsend Gearhart. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Robert Michael Gearhart, one niece, one nephew, two grand-nieces and one grandnephew. The family also wishes to express special thanks to his devoted caregiver "little sister", Carrie Todd. The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston TN, Saturday, Nov 23rd from 2-3pm. A memorial service will immediately follow. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Townsend family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019