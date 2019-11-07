Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Born - October 12, 1959 was received peacefully by his Lord and Savior, Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Preceded in death, his mother, Barbara Moore; father Calvin Goins; daughter, Stephanie Moore; sister, Renee Williams; brother, Alex Moore.

Avery was a Christian, he accepted the Lord at an early age.

He leaves to cherish his memories, devoted sons, Sean Moore, Antwawn McCoy; daughters, Andrea Moore, Laresia Moore, and Geneva (Christopher) McDonald; three grandchildren; four brothers; three sisters; four aunts; two uncles, and a host of cousins, loved ones, and friends which include his loving fiancée, Jacqueline Mackey.

Family will receive friends, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Sunday November 10, 2019 at Jarnigans Chapel, funeral services, 3:30 p.m., Rev. Danai Chinoda, officiating.

INTERMENT, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at E. Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
