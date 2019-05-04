|
Avis Evelyn Boling
Knoxville, TN
Avis Evelyn Boling, age 76 of Knoxville, went to be with her Lord on May 2, 2019 after a brief illness. Avis was
preceded in death by her parents Howard and Nola B. Carver; brother, Topper Carver; in-laws, John and Mae Boling. She is
survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Raymond Boling;
daughters, Tonya Metler and Kristi Wilson; grandchildren, Tanner Ray Metler and Hannah Wilson. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Sunday,May 5th, with a service to follow at Berry Highland South, 9010 E. Simpson Road, Knoxville, TN 37920. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 AM Monday, May 6th, at Berry Highland South for an 11 AM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Thompson Cancer Center. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2019