B. Franklin Orr
- - B. Franklin Orr (Frank) passed away on September 20, 2019. He graduated from Young High School in 1961 where he was Drum Captain of the marching band. After completing his Bachelors degree in pre-med at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, TN, he began his teaching career but soon earned his Masters degree in medical ethics and his PHD from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He taught chemistry, biology, and physics at Quantico Marine base in Virginia, extension courses for Georgia Tech and UGA, and was a faculty member at Georgia State before a ten year tenure at N. Gwinnett High School in Dacula, GA. After 43 years as an educator, he retired to his native South Knoxville, TN.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, R. Price and Rhodees Orr, his brother Rees P. Orr, Jr., and his sister Mary Clements.
Frank is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Forrest and Susie Orr; sister-in-law Bette Orr; nieces Melissa Woodby and Heather Francis; nephews Jason Orr and Nick Orr; several great-nieces and nephews.
Frank was grateful for the companionship and care of Antonio, Anna, Antony, and Laura Vaquin in his last years.
A Celebration of Life will be held 6:30 PM Thursday, October 3 in Atchley's Seymour Chapel, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. 37865 (865)577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019