B. Joe Clayton
B. Joe Clayton

Knoxville - B. Joe Clayton age 84 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.

Preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Dorothy "Dot" Clayton.

Survivors include Richard Joseph Clayton and wife Victoria, Mark Eads Clayton and wife Ashley, Deborah JoAnne Justus and husband Randy, grandchildren Jessica Clayton, Christina Clayton Sullivan and husband Josh and Britney Justus. He is also survived by his brother James L. Clayton and wife Michell, as well as nieces, nephews and many other family members.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The First Tee of Greater Knoxville and Boys and Girls Club of Knoxville.

The Clayton family will receive friends Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Due to Covid 19 the graveside service will be private for family and extended family, there will be a public Celebration of Life held at a later date. There will be a full obituary in the Monday Knoxville News Sentinel. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
