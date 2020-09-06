Ballard Emmerson Long III
Jonesborough - Ballard E. Long III - age 65 of Jonesborough went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He retired after 30 years of service with Sunshine Industries. Preceded in death by parents, Ballard Jr. and Mary Long; and brother, John David Long. Survived by sister, Sarah A. Long; nephew, Greg (Debbie) Powell; and nieces, Robin (Gary) Anderson, Tara (Rick) Daines, and Sherri (David) West. Special thank you to The Dawn of Hope in Johnson City, TN. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Caledonia Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com