Ballard Emmerson Long Iii
Ballard Emmerson Long III

Jonesborough - Ballard E. Long III - age 65 of Jonesborough went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He retired after 30 years of service with Sunshine Industries. Preceded in death by parents, Ballard Jr. and Mary Long; and brother, John David Long. Survived by sister, Sarah A. Long; nephew, Greg (Debbie) Powell; and nieces, Robin (Gary) Anderson, Tara (Rick) Daines, and Sherri (David) West. Special thank you to The Dawn of Hope in Johnson City, TN. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Caledonia Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
