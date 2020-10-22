1/
Ballard Lee Haskew
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ballard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ballard Lee Haskew

Ballard Lee Haskew, July 26, 1935, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020, born in Lexington, KY and raised in Knoxville, TN. He was Vietnam Veteran having served in the US Air Force and Navy, and retired from the Air Force with the rank of Captain. He was a faithful member of Mary's Chapel United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, the mother of his children Beverly Haskew; parents: T.B. and Neva Haskew and brother: Monty Haskew.

Ballard leaves his daughters: Lorri (Mark) Livesay, Robin (Blake) Westmoreland, Lisa (Larry) Jackson; son: Tad (Tammy) Haskew. Sister: Donna (Charlie) Truan and brother: Paul Douglas (Jenny) Haskew. 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. 1 niece and 4 nephews.

Military graveside services will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mary's Chapel Cemetery Fund, In care of Roy Rich, 309 Cherokee Drive, Bean Station, TN 37708.

Arrangements by MAYES MORTUARY



Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mayes Mortuary
444 W MAIN
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-3211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mayes Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved