Ballard Lee Haskew



Ballard Lee Haskew, July 26, 1935, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020, born in Lexington, KY and raised in Knoxville, TN. He was Vietnam Veteran having served in the US Air Force and Navy, and retired from the Air Force with the rank of Captain. He was a faithful member of Mary's Chapel United Methodist Church.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, the mother of his children Beverly Haskew; parents: T.B. and Neva Haskew and brother: Monty Haskew.



Ballard leaves his daughters: Lorri (Mark) Livesay, Robin (Blake) Westmoreland, Lisa (Larry) Jackson; son: Tad (Tammy) Haskew. Sister: Donna (Charlie) Truan and brother: Paul Douglas (Jenny) Haskew. 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. 1 niece and 4 nephews.



Military graveside services will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mary's Chapel Cemetery Fund, In care of Roy Rich, 309 Cherokee Drive, Bean Station, TN 37708.



Arrangements by MAYES MORTUARY









Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.