Barbara Alice Turner



It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Alice Turner announces her passing Tuesday June 2, 2020 at the age of 59 years old.



She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on September 8, 1960. She attended and graduated from Central High School 1978. She worked in Real Estate as a licensed agent and Home Inspector.



She was preceded in death by her father Tom. S. Brinson and mother Alice L. Brinson.



Survived by her loving children Rachel, Curt, and Ryan Thomas of Knoxville, TN. Also survived by her grandchildren Leigha and Zoe Thomas and grandsons Isaiah and Devin Thomas. All of Knoxville, TN. Sister Carla Parmelee: brothers Tom and Bill Brinson; and so many friends and family to list.



Barbara's passion included gardening, reading, decorating, thrifting, antiquing, swimming, taking day trips, picnics, and her pets.



But more than anything her passion and love for her children and grandchildren will always be remembered.



Thanks for the love and support of so many, and for the continued prayers. She went to be with the Lord and to finally sit on her fathers lap again. Her father nicknamed her Beanie. I know Tom, Alice, and Barbara are all in heaven smiling down on us.



Celebrate life the way she would. She was energetic, entertaining, funny, strong, and a pleasure to always be around. Heaven gained a beautiful angel. Fly high angel, you will never be forgotten. Dearly missed by so many.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Barbara's family has decided to have her Celebration of Life on a later date. This will allow her family and many friends to attend.









