Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
5:00 PM
Barbara Anita Jones Anderson Johnson

Barbara Anita Jones Anderson Johnson Obituary
Barbara Anita Jones Anderson Johnson

Barbara Anita Jones Anderson Johnson, 85, transitioned this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. Barbara was born in Athens, Georgia where she finished Athens High School as the Valedictorian of her class at the age of 17. After high school she left Athens to attend Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia and then moved to Harriman, Tennessee where she raised her 5 children. Barbara also lived in Knoxville and Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Barbara is preceded in death by parents William and Janie Jones, Daughter, Jermein Lolita Anderson; husband, Chester L. Johnson. Brothers: William, James, Walter, Charley and Rembert Jones, a very devoted sister Mildred Jones Weir and sister-in-law Helen L. Jones.

She was a Mother of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Clinton, TN. She loved the Lord. Her doors were freely opened to the sick, elderly and homeless. She enjoyed cooking for her family, friends and bereaved families in her community. She was an avid Bid Whist player, sports fan, enjoyed playing card games, and entertaining her friends.

Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love of her life. She enjoyed vacationing and traveling with her family. Barbara was a retired beautician and operated the first African American female owned business in downtown Harriman; Jermein's Hair Salon and Barbara's Beauty Salon of Spring City, TN. She was an excellent Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and truly the Matriarch of her family, instilling in her children the value of education with 4 of her 5 children receiving college degrees, and making sure her children and family lineage functioned as a unit by maintaining closeness and love for each other.

Her memories will be forever cherished by her close-knit family which includes: Sons: Dan K. Anderson of Birmingham, AL; Reginald Daryl Anderson of Oak Ridge, TN. Daughters: Chenetta (Rev. Danny) Jefferson of Huntsville, AL; Corliss Anderson Thompson of Knoxville, TN and Karen Anderson McNair of Cookeville, TN. Step-daughter, Vanda Johnson McAulley of Knoxville, TN. Sister: Vera Jones Plummer of Temecula, CA. Grandchildren: Rod (Shannon) Hill and Danielle Jefferson of Huntsville, AL; Karma (Juan) Champion of Metairie, LA; Daley Thompson of Knoxville, TN; Marcus (Annette) McNair of Evansville, IN; Patrese Anderson of Champaign, IL; Christina Monet, Jordan and Jalen Anderson of Birmingham, AL; LaRue and Christopher Eskridge, Knoxville, TN and Jawanna Johnson of Knoxville, TN and a host nieces and nephews in Elberton, Athens, and Atlanta, GA and California; 12 great grandchildren. Devoted friends too numerous to name.

The public may begin to view Mrs. Johnson from 12:00 PM on Friday May 22, 2020 and the family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 PM on the same day at the following address:

Due to Covid-19 there will be private family service on Saturday May 23, 5:00 PM at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.

The family wishes to express our deepest appreciation for all who have comforted us during this difficult period. May God bless each one of you.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2020
